Serbian Patriarch in Zagreb: Life should be oriented toward good

Source: AFP/ Savo Prelević

Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church Partiarch Porfirije said Friday in Zagreb that life should be oriented toward creating good, so that evil would become a marginal value.

It is a widely spread phenomenon that people fight against evil yet without a clear idea of good, said Porfirije at an Orthodox Christmas reception organized in Zagreb by the Serb National Council.

Many fighters against evil eventually turn their struggle into counterproductiveness. Many fighters against evil become evil, said Patriarch Porfirije.

There is a path to God and other people, regardless of borders, he added.