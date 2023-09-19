Slovenia not considering introduction of controls on border with Croatia

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Slovenian government is not considering introducing controls on the border with Croatia despite the significant increase in entries by illegal migrants, Slovenian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Marko Stucin said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters upon arriving in Brussels for a meeting of the General Affairs Council, Stucin said Croatia should do its best to limit the number of illegal entries, as should the Western Balkan countries through which migrants pass.

The Slovenian police have said that since the beginning of 2023, when Croatia entered the border-free Schengen area, the number of illegal border crossings has increased significantly.

Since the start of the year until the end of August, the police registered 36,137 illegal entries as against 13,601 irregular migrants in the same period of 2022.