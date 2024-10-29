Sovereignists call on their supporters to vote for Bulj, Lozo or Jonjic in the presidential election

Podijeli :

N1

The leadership of the Croatian Sovereignists (HS), a conservative parliamentary opposition party, called on its supporters on Tuesday to vote for three candidates from the right-wing spectrum in the next presidential election.

HS chairman Marijan Pavlicek said at the press conference that the party’s recommendation is to vote either for Miro Bulj, the candidate of the Most party, or for Branka Lozo, a member of the Homeland and National Rally (DOMiNO) party, or for Tomislav Jonjic of the Independents for Croatia.

The HS has not proposed its presidential candidate in order to prevent further fragmentation of the right-wing spectrum, Pavlicek said.

“No difference between Milanovic and Primorac”

Regarding the candidate Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), Pavlicek said that Primorac cannot stand for a right-wing candidate.

Primorac is a candidate of “the “left-liberal HDZ and globalist politics”, he said.

The HS leader believes that there is no difference between the incumbent President Zoran Milanovic and Primorac.

Pavlicek added that he will vote in parliament against Croatia’s participation in the NSATU mission (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine based in Wiesbaden).