Women’s associations: Courts should punish gender-based violence more severely

Pexels/Ilustracija

Courts should punish gender-based violence more severely and the practice of too lenient sentences for rapists and other abusers of women should be changed as soon as possible, women's associations have warned in the wake of a recent case of an invalid verdict for rape.

This week, the public consultation on the new package of laws proposed by the Government with the aim of stronger legal protection of women against gender-based violence was completed.

At the same time, the recent verdict in the case of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Split reminded that there has long been an even bigger problem in the system of women’s protection – and that is the punishment of perpetrators in court.

According to s non-final court verdict, for the fornication and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Split, the court sentenced the rapist to a year and a half in juvenile prison, while his peer was given only a suspended sentence for the crime of fornication.

The B.a.B.e. association says that this is undoubtedly a sentence that is too lenient, which sends the message to the victim that he is not protected. And that the punishment itself does not deter either that or potential other perpetrators from committing such crimes.