Zagreb decides to cancel New Year’s fireworks to protect pets from distress

The City of Zagreb authorities decided to cancel plans for New Year's fireworks, they said on Friday, in response to a petition by an animal rights group which campaigned against fireworks because of its effect on animals, people, and the environment.

Although earlier this week mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, who was elected on a green-left coalition list, said the fireworks would go on as planned this year because the city had already paid for the fireworks show, the decision was revered on Friday.

The noise made by fireworks and explosions is known to cause extreme panic and stress for pets and wild animals, especially dogs and birds. Every year around New Year’s time many pets run away from home, and veterinary clinics see a surge in distressed animals brought in for treatment. Fireworks are also thought to cause pollution, contribute to higher rates of respiratory and cardiovascular problems in humans.

Zagreb thus joined the list of towns around the country which have already said they would cancel fireworks, which includes Rijeka, Osijek, Varazdin, Pula, Rovinj, Labin, Cazma, Cres, Mali Losinj, Opatija, Porec, Samobor, and Zabok.