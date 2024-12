Elon Musk i Giorgia Meloni: Rastuće prijateljstvo na koje bi svijet trebao paziti

BREAKING:

Elon Musk arrives in Giorgia Meloni’s Atreju event in Rome.

Says it’s paramount for European to start having children again and warns the continent from the “woke mind-virus”

Says illegal migration is a critical threat to Europe. pic.twitter.com/yYNbsmTLtg

