Stigle reakcije SAD-a i Ukrajine na Putinovo trodnevno primirje: “Zašto čekati do 8. svibnja?”

If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately.

Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days—so it is real, not just for a parade.

Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable, and full ceasefire. And this is what we are…

April 28, 2025