FOTO, VIDEO / Trenutak užasa: Mrežama se šire snimke potresa u Tibetu

Scenes of destruction and houses collapsed in Tingri, Tibet after today’s earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale.

According to media, 53 people have been killed and the number could rise.

Winter conditions exacerbate the struggle. ཨོཾ་མ་ཎི་པདྨེ་ཧཱུྃ pic.twitter.com/RLfGSkAQ8I

— Kyang Thang རྐྱང་ཐང་ (@Kyangs_Thang) January 7, 2025