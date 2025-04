VIDEO / Rusija izvela raketni napad na rodno mjesto Zelenskog, među ubijenima i djeca

‼️ 12 dead, 3 of then children and more than 50 injured after russia hit Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile on a Friday evening.

Secretary Rubio @SecRubio, does this look like russia is serious about peace? pic.twitter.com/HQC6frlxnd

— Ania_In_UA 🇺🇦 (@Ania_In_UA) April 4, 2025