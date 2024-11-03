616,000 more tourist arrivals than last year

Podijeli :

Since the beginning of the year, Croatia has seen an increase of 616,000 tourist arrivals and of 694,000 nights compared to last year, with an 8% increase in both arrivals and nights in October alone, according to the Croatian National Tourist Board.

According to eVisitor data, the first ten months of this year recorded 20.5 million arrivals and 106.6 million nights, which is a 3% increase in arrivals and a 1% increase in nights compared to the same period last year.

In the first ten months, the most nights were recorded by guests from Germany (22.2 million), Croatia (12.6 million), and Slovenia (10.7 million). The top destinations in terms of nights were Dubrovnik, Rovinj, Split, Poreč, and Umag.

Tourists mostly stayed in private accommodations (39.3 million), hotels (24.3 million), and campsites (20.7 million).

In October, there were 1.2 million arrivals and 3.9 million nights, with the highest numbers in Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Split, Zadar, and Poreč.