Agency: Meta does not offer BiH and EU citizens the same data protection rights

Shutterstock / rafapress

Meta Platform Inc, the company that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, changed its privacy policy at the end of June to use personal data as a tool to improve artificial intelligence algorithms.

The company has informed its users in the member states of the European Union about this policy change. However, other countries, including those in the Western Balkans, have not yet been informed, and users in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been ignored, so they are unaware that their data such as photos, video recordings and comments can now be used by Meta in its plans to develop artificial intelligence technology, which has not yet been adequately explained.

Training AI with the help of public content

Meta has already stated that they are exploring the possibilities of creating text, audio and video recordings using artificial intelligence by collecting public content shared by users on the platforms.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Agency for Personal Data Protection warns users of Meta services to be cautious, as they do not have the option to refuse the use of their personal data for other purposes.

The agency also complains that Meta has not appointed a representative authorised to hold talks with the Bosnian supervisory authority on the matter and says that Meta is failing to provide citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the EU with the same rights regarding the protection of their personal data.