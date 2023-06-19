Airports see double-digit rise in passenger traffic at start of summer schedule

Podijeli :

Pixabay

In April, when a summer flight schedule started for this year and the Schengen free travel rules were activated for transport by air in Croatia, the country's airports saw 23% more passengers than in April 2022, the national statistical office (DZS) has reported.

This April, 716,000 passengers passed through Croatia’s nine airports.

Also flight operations jumped by 8.1%, while the airports handled over 696 tonnes of cargo or 4.4% less than in April 2022.

In the first four months of 2023, 1.6 million passengers used Croatia’s airports, or 36% more than in the corresponding period of 2022, while the amount of cargo transported dropped 2.4% to 2,800 tonnes.