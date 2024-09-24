Aleksandra Dojcinovic is the first Croatian to show at Paris Fashion Week

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier / Ilustracija

Croatian designer Aleksandra Dojcinovic is the first Croatian to hold a fashion show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, the world's most prestigious fashion event. This was announced by her fashion company Lei Lou on Tuesday.

The designer presented her collection at the Bridge Club, which is located under the Pont Alexandre III bridge. The bridge, which was built in honour of the Universal Exhibition of 1900, is an iconic part of the Parisian skyline and connects the Grand Palais on the left bank with the Petit Palais on the right bank.

Before Dojcinovic, the Valentino and Dior shows were held here last year, and this year John Galliano presented his Maison Margiela Artisanal collection here.

The collection that Dojcinovic presented in the French capital takes Lei Lou in a completely new fashion direction. The highlight is the carefully selected fabrics such as Cupro, a new plant-based material.

The press release states that the collection is not couture, but a prêt-à-porter collection, which means that everything presented is wearable and affordable for many customers.