Apple growers in Croatia suffer from price limits, weather extremes and labour shortages

Pexels/Ilustracija

The apple is called the queen of fruit, and it holds the same status in domestic orchards, where it dominates the cultivation of other fruits. Apples make up one-third of the total domestic fruit production.

Last year, 66,500 tonnes of apples were produced, almost 40% more than in 2022, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics. Despite these positive figures, apple producers face numerous challenges.

Extreme weather conditions such as frost, hail and drought pose a major threat to cultivation. Due to these extreme conditions, red apple varieties such as Idared, Jonagold and Jonaprince often do not achieve the desired natural colour, which reduces their commercial value.

Although their organoleptic quality remains unchanged, retailers often classify these apples as second-rate due to their lack of colour, which makes them difficult to sell, notes Branimir Markota, President of the Croatian Fruit Growers Association.

Unsustainable situation

Despite investments in frost protection systems, hail nets and irrigation systems, weather conditions remain unpredictable and the infrastructure is very expensive. Producers are also suffering from the state price cap for the Gala variety, which was set at 1.39 euros per kilogramme last year, while retailers often lower the price even further.

A comparison with the price of coffee in Zagreb, where two kilos of apples are sold for the price of a cup of coffee, illustrates how untenable the situation is for producers.

The labour shortage further complicates the situation.

The apples are harvested by hand and if they are not picked in time, the fruit loses quality and ends up in industrial processing, where the producers earn only half as much as for first or second quality apples. As a result, the area under cultivation is steadily decreasing, which poses a long-term threat to domestic production.