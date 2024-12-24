Bartulica’s driver linked to attack on Plenkovic

Podijeli :

Dnevnik.hr

N1 has learnt new details about the scandal surrounding businessman Ivko Maric, who on election night drove MP Stephen Nikola Bartulica, who recently left the fractured Domovinski pokret (DP) party to join the Domino party, in his Ferrari.

Maric was arrested along with three other people, including his wife and a former member of the Lucko Anti-Terrorist unit.

It all started when one of the police informants overheard Maric and the others planning an attack on Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The police searched the homes of Maric, his wife and two other people.

Weapons found

As the informant told the investigators, Maric and his accomplices often met in a Zagreb wine cellar, where they mentioned Plenkovic and the planned attack.

This prompted the police to open an investigation against Maric, his wife and the two other people.

All but Maric have since been released pending trial, while the prosecution is expected to request pre-trial detention for Maric.

Maric had already been convicted of attempted murder, extortion and assault, so the prosecution fears that he may commit another offence.