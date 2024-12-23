Bartulica’s Ferrari driver arrested: Planned attack on a high-ranking official?

Podijeli :

Ivko Maric, co-owner of a Zagreb restaurant, who caused a stir six months ago when he drove the newly elected MEP Stephen Nikola Bartulica to and from the campaign headquarters of the Domovinski pokret (DP) party in his Ferrari, has been in police custody since Saturday.

As the daily newspaper Jutarnji list reports, Maric was taken to the State Attorney’s Office in Zagreb on Monday morning after spending the night under the supervision of an arresting officer on charges of unauthorised possession of weapons.

Potential security threat to a high-ranking state official

Police confirmed to N1 that the operation was launched after receiving information about a potential security threat to a high-ranking state official. During the investigation, weapons were found in the suspect’s premises.

“When there is reasonable suspicion that an offence is being prepared or has been committed for which proceedings are initiated ex officio, the police are obliged to take all necessary measures and actions within their jurisdiction, using the powers prescribed by law, to identify the offender and secure evidence relevant to establishing the facts of the case.

In this particular case, a certain amount of firearms and ammunition were seized during the preservation of evidence. These items were either unlawfully possessed or improperly stored, although they were legally authorised. As a result, criminal charges were filed against two individuals who were placed under the supervision of a detention officer. In addition, criminal charges were filed against two individuals in the appropriate court.

The police are currently investigating the operational intelligence concerning the threat to the security of a high-ranking state official, which served as the initial basis for the investigation. However, in accordance with the legal provisions on the confidentiality of investigations, we cannot disclose any further details,” the police said.

Bartulica claimed he had no knowledge of Maric’s past

As a reminder, six months ago, before the split of the Domovinski pokret (DP) party, Maric arrived at the party’s election headquarters in his Ferrari with Bartulica in the passenger seat.

The DP party leader, Ivan Penava, called on Bartulica to apologise publicly for driving a Ferrari with people with a criminal past. The media then found out that the driver of the car in question was Ivko Maric, a criminal with multiple convictions, including for attempted murder.

Bartulica later said that he was sorry that he had made a bad impression, that “it was a spontaneous idea” and that although he knew Maric was the owner of the restaurant, he had no knowledge of his past.