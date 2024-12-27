Better jobs and higher pay are the most popular New Year’s resolutions – survey

Podijeli :

Pexels/Ilustracija

Finding a better job and earning a higher salary are the most popular career-related New Year’s resolutions. This is the result of a survey by job search website MojPosao.

The survey was conducted by the company Alma Career Croatia and involved over a thousand respondents.

The survey revealed that opinions on New Year’s resolutions are divided: While 34% of people consider them pointless, the majority (66%) see them as an opportunity to realise their long-term goals and plans.

Resolutions are made, but less frequently achieved

This year, 60% of respondents intend to make a New Year’s resolution, a slight increase on last year (58%). The resolutions increasingly reflect professional goals: 65% of those who make a resolution focus on work and career.

Of the career-related New Year’s resolutions, finding a better job is the most popular, cited by 48% of respondents. This is followed by the goal of achieving a higher income, which 43% of participants are aiming for. 25% want to further their professional development and training, and 19% want to achieve a better work-life balance.

Interest in networking and making new professional contacts has decreased. This year, only 10% of respondents plan to focus on this, a significant drop from 16% last year.

Although resolutions are made, they are less frequently achieved. When asked if they had fulfilled their career-related New Year’s resolution from last year, 41% of respondents said they had successfully achieved their goal, down from 46% last year. On the other hand, 29% admitted that they did not fulfil their resolution, while 30% believe they still have time and plan to achieve it in the future.