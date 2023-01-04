Bosnian parliament official: More Russian influence in BiH would be desirable

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Deputy Speaker of BiH’s House of Representatives, Nebojsa Radmanovic, argued that it would be desirable for Russia to have more influence on the developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, justifying it with the need to meet the "cultural needs" of the Bosnian Serbs.

Radmanovic, who served as one of BiH’s three Presidency members in the past, is considered one of the most loyal associates of the current president of BiH’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity, Milorad Dodik.

Dodik refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, advocating maintaining as close ties with Moscow as possible.

In an interview published by the RS media on Wednesday, Radmanovic said that there should be more Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina, expressing regret that it is not easy to do so in the existing relations of power due to the war in Ukraine.

He stated that he hopes that there will be more cooperation in the future, stressing the cultural importance of Russia in the world and the fact that the Serbs, as one of BiH’s constituent peoples, are emotionally attached to the Russians.

Radmanovic stated that there is no Russian malignant influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I claim and it can be proven that the least of all foreign influences here is the influence of the Russian Federation,” said Radmanovic.