Cities across Croatia to provide Christmas bonuses for pensioners and unemployed

Source: PU osječko-baranjska/Ilustracija

The authorities in cities and municipalities across Croatia will pay off Christmas gifts to pensioners, persons with disabilities, unemployed and others in need, and some cities have already prepared the allocations.

Thus, the City of Samobor has set aside 800,000 kuna (€107,000) for this purpose and pensioners can count on 200, 300 or 500 kuna one-off payments depending on their incomes, while jobless people, with the permanent residence in that northwestern city will be given 500 kuna as a one-off Christmas cash bonus.

Samobor will start paying off these bonuses on Monday.

Zapresic, another city on northwestern Croatia, will provide each pensioner living there with 200 kuna for this purpose.

The City of Velika Gorica, south of Zagreb, will provide Christmas bonuses to local pensioners whose monthly income is under 2,000 kuna.

Thus, recipients of the monthly income up to 1,000 kuna will receive 800 kuna, and those with the pensioners with the monthly income between 1001 and 2000 will be given 400 kuna.

Some cities and municipalities are still receiving applications of those that can qualify one-off Christmas bonuses.

In 2021, Christmas bonuses in a half of cities paid to pensioners, jobless residents

Last year, almost a half of a total of 127 cities paid off one-off Christmas bonuses.

The lowest amount was 100 kuna, while the Istrian city of Umag provided 4,000 kuna for its low-income pensioners. A majority of the cities paid Christmas cash bonuses, while some provided those in line for in line for a one-off bonus with Christmas coupons.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)