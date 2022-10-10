Croatia registers 27.5 million commercial bed nights in August

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Alan Laiter Garza

Croatia registered 27.5 million tourist bed nights in commercial accommodation in August 2022, which is 5.1% more than in August 2021, representing 37% of the commercial bed nights generated in the first eight months of 2022, according to the data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

In August 2022, the number of commercial bed nights was 0.9% lower and the number of tourist arrivals was 7.1% lower than in the same month of the record-breaking pre-pandemic year 2019.

A total of 4.4 million tourists stayed in commercial accommodation in August 2022, an increase of 7.7% over August 2021.

Given the rise in the prices of commercial accommodation, the number of domestic tourists fell by 7.5% to 366,000, and they generated 2 million bed nights, down by 10.6% compared with August 2021.

Compared with August 2019, the number of domestic tourists staying in commercial accommodation increased by 5.6% and the number of their bed nights by 7.1%.

The number of foreign tourists staying in commercial accommodation increased by 9.3% to 4 million. They generated 25.5 million bed nights, which was 92.7% of all bed nights that month and an increase of 6.5% compared with August 2021.

Compared with August 2019, the number of foreign tourist arrivals was 8.1% lower and the number of their bed nights was 1.4% lower.

German tourists generated by far the largest number of stays in commercial accommodation – 978,000 arrivals and 8 million bed nights, accounting for 24.4% of foreign arrivals and 31.2% of foreign bed nights. The number of German arrivals fell by 11.7% and the number of their bed nights dropped by nearly 7% compared with August 2021, while the number of their arrivals and the number of their bed nights increased by 26.6% and 30% respectively compared with August 2019.

In terms of bed nights, German tourists were followed by Poles, Italians, Slovenians, Austrians, Czechs and the Dutch. Only the number of Poles and Czechs was lower than in August 2021.

In the first eight months of 2022, 14.2 million tourists stayed in commercial accommodation, generating 74.5 million bed nights. These were decreases of 9% and 2.2% respectively compared with the same period in 2019, and increases of 43% and 31.5% compared with the same period in 2021.

In the year to the end of August, domestic tourists generated 6.2 million bed nights, up by 4.7% compared with 2021 and by 9.3% compared with 2019. In the same period, foreign tourists generated 68.3 million bed nights, an increase of 35% over 2021 and a decrease of 3.1% compared with 2019.