Croatian, Slovenian defense ministers affirm ‘resolute support’ for Ukraine

Source: N1

"Croatia and Slovenia remain committed to resolutely supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the struggle for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," defense ministers of Croatia and Slovenia, Mario Banozic and Marjan Sarec, said on Tuesday.

They met in Ljubljana and discussed bilateral defense cooperation, EU and NATO topics, and the two countries’ multilateral and bilateral activities and initiatives, the Croatian Defense Ministry said in a press release.

“Our ministries and armies cooperate in many areas within NATO and the EU, which we consider important also in the context of the current security challenges in Europe,” Croatian state agency Hina cited Banozic as saying.

Banozic and Sarec said bilateral defence cooperation was excellent, notably between the ground forces, in joint exercises and the training of Slovenian troops in Croatia. Banozic said he and Sarec underlined the significance of NATO’s KFOR operation in Kosovo and the importance of the continued presence of the EU’s Althea mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Banozic thanked Sarec for Slovenia joining the Headquarters Multinational Division Centre in Hungary, integrated in NATO this year and commanded by a Croatian general, saying it is important for the joint contribution to security, deterrence and the defence of NATO’s eastern flank.

“The two ministers also discussed defence reform, the two countries’ efforts to define key guidelines in strategic defence documents, and plans related to equipment and modernization,” Hina said, without clarifying.