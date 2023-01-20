Croatia’s average salary reaches €1,051 in November 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

In November 2022, the average monthly net salary in Croatia amounted to 7,914 kuna (€1,051), or 7.9 percent up year-on-year, the state statistics bureau said on Friday.

The median salary in November 2022 totaled 6,687 kuna (€888).

In the period from January to November 2022, the average monthly net salary amounted to 7,632 kuna (€1,013), a nominal increase of 7.3 percent and a real decrease of 3.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

The highest average salary was in air transport, amounting to 12,377 kuna (€1,644) while the lowest were paid in what bureau of statistics calls “security and investigation,” amounting to 4,861 kuna (€645).

In November 2022, the average gross salary was 10,785 kuna (€1,432) or 8 percent up from the same month in 2021.

(€1 = HRK 7.53)