Daily: Croatia among 18 EU countries to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

The European commissioner for the Internal market will soon arrive in Croatia to discuss with defence industry executives the possibility of manufacturing ammunition for European Union member states and Ukraine, a source from the European Commission has told the Croatian Jutarnji List daily.

Commissioner Thierry Breton has embarked on a tour of EU member states to get an insight into the potential of their military industries, after a deal on joint munitions procurement was signed in Brussels on Monday.

At the meeting on Monday, EU foreign affairs and defence ministers agreed on the three-track proposal put forward by the High Representative and Commissioner Breton to urgently provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition, either from existing stocks or jointly procured.

FM: Every EU member state must send ammunition to Ukraine

On the margins of the meeting, 17 EU member states, including Croatia, plus Norway signed up to the European Defence Agency (EDA) project arrangement for the collaborative procurement of ammunition to aid Ukraine and replenish member states’ national stockpiles.

Jutarnji List reported on Wednesday that the deal is worth two billion euros.

The daily noted that the first and only Croatian artillery and mortar ammunition factory was opened in northwestern Croatia in 2017.