DP leader says stooges cannot lead the party

N1

Ivan Penava, the leader of the Domovinski pokret (DP) party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, said on Tuesday that the party cannot be led by stooges.

Penava held a press conference on Tuesday ahead of an internal party election convention scheduled for 31 August. The background is the dispute between two factions, one led by Penava and the other by his deputy Mario Radic.

“If someone cannot be at the forefront, they are not in a position to lead the party. If someone has a burden that prevents them from being at the front, they can be a party member, but they cannot lead the party. The Domovinski pokret does not need stooges.”

Penava also said that he is responsible for what has happened in the DP so far, adding that more good than bad has happened so far: “I led the DP when we were an opposition party, and I am ready to lead the party now when we are part of the government.”

“I wonder where were those who were constantly complaining while we were fighting for the DP’s victory and for the DP to be part of the government,” he said, among other things.

He also wondered how Mario Radic, who refused to become a member of the government as a DP representative, could now apply for the party presidency.

The DP leader was also critical of some right-wing political media pundits and commercial broadcasters who have criticised his leadership of the party.

Penava held the press conference with DP government ministers and some party members by his side.