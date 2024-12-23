Financial reports: Primorac spends the most and receives the most from donors

Podijeli :

Pixabay

Of the eight candidates running for the Croatian presidency, Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and its partners, has spent the most but also received the most from donors for his election campaign, according to their financial reports.

In contrast, Miro Bulj, the candidate of the Most party, spent the least and received the least amount of donations.

Dragan Primorac’s campaign expenses up to 20 December amounted to €774,400, out of the maximum €1,061,782 that each candidate can spend on their entire campaign.

Milanovic and Kekin behind Primorac

According to the report, which was published on the website of the State Electoral Commission (DIP) on Monday, Primorac received €314,000 from donors.

In terms of campaign spending, Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent president seeking a second term and supported by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its partners, came second with €167,000.

In third place is the candidate of the Mozemo party, Ivana Kekin (€109,500), followed by the independent candidate Marija Selak-Raspudic (€104,000) and the independent candidate Niko Tokic-Kartelo (€78,000).

Far behind are the DOMiNO party candidate, Branka Lozo, who spent €29,800, the independent candidate Tomislav Jonjic with €11,900 and Bulj with just €6,200.

The exact amounts spent to be confirmed in January

Primorac is also in the lead in terms of amounts received from donors and has collected an impressive €314,000. Selak-Raspudic follows in second place with €70,300, while Kekin is in third place with €39,100. Tokic-Kartelo is in fourth place with €35,300.

Jonjic received €19,300 from donors, Milanovic €8,400, Lozo €1,030 and Bulj only €503.

The exact amounts spent by the presidential candidates will only be confirmed once they have submitted their final campaign finance reports. These reports must be submitted within 30 days of the election, i.e. by 28 January 2025.