First exit polls: Zoran Milanovic leads with more than 50 percent of the vote

Nova TV has published the first exit poll results for Croatia's presidential election which show that current president Zoran Milanovic is leading with more than 50 percent of the vote.
According to Nova, these are the results:
- Zoran Milanović (SDP) – 51.48%
- Dragan Primorac (HDZ) – 19.29%
- Marija Selak Raspudić (Independent) – 8.84%
- Ivana Kekin (Možemo) – 8.33%
- Tomislav Jonjić (Independent) – 3.99%
- Miro Bulj (Most) – 3.48%
- Branka Lozo (DOMiNO) – 2.56%
Niko Tokić Kartelo (Independent) – 0.80%
