Foreign ministers agree first steps to advance Serbia-Croatia relations

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Foreign ministers Gordan Grlic Radman of Croatia and Ivica Dacic of Serbia on Saturday agreed on steps to prepare their bilateral meeting aimed at reducing the differences in looking at the past and outstanding issues so that as few as possible are left to future generations.

They met in Subotica, northern Serbia on the occasion of a traditional event which Bunjevci Croats have been organising every January since 1879.

“We must work and cooperate in the interest of both countries’ citizens because our citizens expect our relations to advance, notably due to the crises around us,” said Grlic Radman.

The two ministers agreed that in the months ahead their teams will review outstanding issues so that talks at the ministerial level can be prepared.

The framework for dealing with those issues, said Da, will be the talks that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Ccicroatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held in Davos recently.

Croatia supports Serbia on its European path, but some issues have to be solved, said Grlic Radman, mentioning the rule of law, the war missing, Croatian POWs detained in Serbian camps in the early 1990s, and war crimes trials.