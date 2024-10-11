Foreign visitors spend more time on Croatia’s coast than locals

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics, foreigners spent an average of 5.9 nights on the Croatian coast. In comparison, Croatians spent one day less, an average of 5.1 days. It is worth noting that around 50% of the Croatian population cannot afford a summer holiday.

5.8% more arrivals and 1.1% more overnight stays

In August, commercial accommodation providers recorded 4.7 million tourist arrivals and 27.2 million overnight stays. This represents an increase of 5.8% in arrivals and 1.1% in overnight stays compared to August last year.

Domestic tourists accounted for 447,000 arrivals and 2.3 million overnight stays, which corresponds to an increase in arrivals of 19.9% and overnight stays of 11.6 compared to August 2023.

On average, domestic tourists stayed 5.1 nights per arrival.

Foreign tourists recorded 4.2 million arrivals and 24.9 million overnight stays, an increase of 4.5% in arrivals and 0.2% in overnight stays compared to August 2023.

On average, foreign tourists stayed 5.9 nights per arrival.

Most German and Polish tourists

Most overnight stays by foreign tourists came from Germany, followed by tourists from Poland, Slovenia, Austria and Italy.

In August 2024, tourists from Germany accounted for the most foreign tourist arrivals and overnight stays with 876,000 arrivals and 6.8 million overnight stays, representing 20.6% of total foreign arrivals and 27.4% of total foreign overnight stays in Croatia.

This was followed by tourists from Poland (8.4%), Slovenia (8.0%), Austria (7.8%), Italy (7.0%), Hungary (5.5%), the Czech Republic (5.4%), the Netherlands (4.4%) and Slovakia (4.3%).

Croatians stayed mainly in Crikvenica, foreigners in Rovinj

In August 2024, domestic tourists spent the most nights in Crikvenica with 83,000 overnight stays.

This was followed by overnight stays in Biograd na Moru (81,000), Vodice (80,000), Mali Losinj (74,000) and Sibenik (73,000).

Foreign tourists spent the most nights in the Istrian town of Rovinj with 1.0 million overnight stays, followed by Medulin (875,000), Porec (779,000), Umag and Dubrovnik (749,000 each) and Split (664,000).