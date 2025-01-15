Government is very concerned about inflation, says Finance Minister

Podijeli :

Finance Minister Marko Primorac said in parliament on Wednesday that the government was "very concerned" about inflation and emphasised that the increased inflationary pressure was also a consequence of strong economic growth.

“We understand that there are still citizens who are struggling to make ends meet,” he said during question time in response to SDP party MP Sanja Radolovic, who asked what measures the government planned to take to curb greedflation, especially from foreign retail chains.

Primorac reminded the parliament that the government has already taken several important steps, such as capping energy prices and reducing VAT on gas and heating. He said inflation, which was over 13.5% in November 2022, had fallen below 3% by 2024.

Economy Minister to meet with retailers, distributors, and all those involved in the production and business process

“This is a significant decline, but it does not mean that prices are falling, and we are aware of that. Price stability remains the primary goal of the HNB (Croatian National Bank), but that does not mean that we are passively observing the situation,” he said.

He added that the government has already held numerous meetings to combat inflationary pressures and announced that Minister of Economy Ante Susnjar will meet on Thursday with retailers, distributors and all those involved in the production and business process.

“Increasing inflationary pressure is, among other things, a consequence of strong economic growth. There are people who are calling for a recession. Our economic growth rate is many times higher than the EU average and they are right when they say that a recession would lead to a slowdown in inflationary pressure. However, as a government, we would prefer this economic situation to those in other countries that have lower inflation but weaker economic growth. Some are even in a technical recession and are struggling with mass layoffs and bankruptcies,” Primorac said.