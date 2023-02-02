Government to raise income threshold for free supplementary health insurance

Podijeli :

Source: Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

The government on Thursday gave a positive opinion on HSU MP Silvano Hrelja's proposal to raise the income threshold based on which insurees acquire the right to have their supplementary health insurance premiums covered from the state budget.

Hrelja has put forward an amendment to the Voluntary Health Insurance Act, to be discussed under fast-track procedure, proposing that the income threshold based on which an insuree acquires the right to have their supplementary health insurance premiums covered from the state budget, be raised from €265.45 to €331.81 per month, and from €331.81 to €415.42 per month for single-member households.

Supporting Hrelja’s proposal, Health Minister Vili Beroc noted that the income threshold for free supplementary health insurance had already been increased twice during the term of the incumbent government.

The government today also adopted a decision to send humanitarian aid to Brazil and Egypt in the form of COVID-19 vaccines in line with an estimate by the COVAX mechanism. The donation to Brazil consists of 348,480 vials of the vaccine and to Egypt of 149,760 vials.