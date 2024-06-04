Heavy rainfall causes problems in northern Croatia

Podijeli :

Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The downpour that fell over Desinic in Krapina-Zagorje County in northern Croatia on Monday evening caused flooding and landslides. Problems caused by heavy rain were also reported in Varazdin County, as the responsible services announced on Tuesday.

The mayor of Desinic, Zvonko Skreblin, said that the downpour lasted about half an hour and caused the overflowing of gutters, flooding and landslides.

Skreblin said firefighters were immediately sent into the field to help pump the water out of the flooded areas.

One house was flooded.

On Tuesday, work began to clear the roads of mud brought by the flood from the surrounding fields.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds also caused problems in the Varazdin district. The emergency services there had around 20 deployments, in which they mainly helped to erect flood defences, pump out the floodwater and remove trees from the roads. In some places in the district, some cellars were flooded.