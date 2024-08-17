Inspections conducted during tourist season, dozens of cases of undeclared work

In the period from 3 June to 4 August, which is deemed the peak of the tourist season, the Office of the State Inspectorate (DIRH) conducted 2,239 different inspection activities throughout the country, and three fifths of them (62.6%) established some irregularities, DIRH said on Friday.

On the other hand, 838 inspections (37.4%) found that there were no violations of rules or regulations.

According to a press release issued on the DIRH website, inspectors checked out labour contracts and labour relations in 694 cases and so far completed 382 of those activities.

Most irregularities in this segment were about undeclared work, and according to DIRH, its inspectors found that 59 Croatians and 60 foreigners, mainly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nepal and Serbia, were hired by 71 employers who did not declare their employment to the relevant authorities.

DIRH also found that 90 foreigners (mainly from North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Nepal) were employed although they did not have valid residence and work permits issued for their stay in Croatia and 49 employers concerned were barred from doing business for 30 days due to this breach.