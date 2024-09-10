Ivana Kekin selected as We Can’s candidate for President

Ivana Kekin has been formally selected as the We Can! party's candidate for President of the Republic, the party announced late on Monday after the completion of the internal election process.
Her candidacy will be presented today.
The party’s coordinator Sandra Benčić told HRT public television that We Can! is the only party in Croatia with this kind of internal elections, adding that it allows every member of the party to run for a given position and to vote.
