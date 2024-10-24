Jandrokovic confirmed: Vote on NSATU mission postponed

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek / Pixsell

The Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic, announced on Thursday that the vote on the deployment of Croatian officers to the NSATU mission has been postponed. The vote was originally scheduled for Friday.

“We will postpone the vote on the package of 13 decisions proposed by the government. We want opposition MPs who have concerns to receive more information and to be able to carry out additional consultations. It is extremely important that we try to achieve a two-thirds majority to confirm the decision to send two officials to the NSATU mission in Germany. We are postponing the vote and will vote when the conditions are met. I believe we can achieve a two-thirds majority,” said Jandrokovic on Thursday.