Leaders call on Croats in Vojvodina to vote in Croatian presidential election

Sanjin Strukić/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Two polling stations were opened on Sunday at the Croatian consulate in Subotica for the Croatian presidential election, and the leadership of the Croatian community in Serbia expects turnout similar to the previous elections, when a record 1,300 Croatian citizens residing in Serbia voted.

According to unofficial data, about 35,000 Croatian citizens who reside in Vojvodina and Serbia either temporarily or permanently are eligible to vote.

Voting is proceeding without issues, and, as in all previous elections, police are stationed outside the Croatian diplomatic mission.

The president of the Democratic Alliance of Croats in Vojvodina (DSHV), Tomislav Zigmanov, said after voting that Croats in Serbia, by going to the polls, “will demonstrate their interest in participating in the election of the person leading the country of which they are citizens, thereby affirming their responsible approach to democracy.”

A call to vote in the election in Croatia was also made by Jasna Vojnic, a member of the Croatian parliament and the president of the Croatian National Council, who also voted in Subotica.

“Support for the Croatian community has significantly increased in recent years, and now is the time to demonstrate our strength even more decisively and show our activity within the community. We have already proven our significance in the Croatian parliamentary election, and let’s prove ourselves again,” she said.