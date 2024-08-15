Luka Modric becomes the most decorated player in Real Madrid history

Podijeli :

With Real Madrid’s 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, Luka Modric officially became the most decorated player in the club’s history, claiming his 27th title.

The Croatian international was substituted for Rodrygo in the 76th minute and was the one to lift the trophy after becoming Real Madrid’s new captain this season.

Winning the Super Cup makes Modric the player with the most trophies in Real Madrid’s history with 27 trophies. He replaced former captain Nacho Fernández, who moved to Al-Qadsiah this summer.

The 39-year-old has won the Champions League six times, La Liga four times, the UEFA Super Cup five times and just as many Spanish Super Cups, as well as two Copa del Rey titles and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Modric is also, along with Dani Carvajal, the most decorated player in UEFA Super Cup history, having won the title five times.