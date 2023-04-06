Milatovic hopes to soon lead Montenegro into EU

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Montenegro's President-elect Jakov Milatovic told Nova TV that a stronger European future awaits Montenegro following his victory, and added that the Kosovo story is over because it is an internationally recognized country.

“What would be important for us, as an integral part of the region, is for Belgrade and Pristina to additionally find a common language so that we can all step together into a more beautiful and a more European future of the Western Balkans,” Milatovic told the Croatian television station’s newscast.

Asked if his victory means that Montenegro will take a step back in terms of recognizing Kosovo, Milatovic said “as far as Montenegro is concerned, that situation is over,” adding that “Kosovo is an internationally recognized country.”

Responding to a question on whether he is looking for a way to bring Montenegro closer to Serbia, Milatovic said he is a European politician which is why “he defeated the regime so strongly.”

“I think an even stronger European future awaits Montenegro, and that we will never return to the rhetoric of the past, whose symbol in Montenegro was, after all, Djukanovic, who emerged in the war years of the 1990s,” said Milatovic.

He said he expects Croatia’s and Slovenia’s strong support on the European path, adding that he will go to Brussels for his first trip abroad, following which he will probably visit Slovenia.

“I think that Montenegro needs good-neighborly relations with all Western Balkans countries, including Serbia, and I will certainly accept the invitation for a visit to official Belgrade,” said Milatovic.

Asked is he will distance himself from NATO and take a step forward toward Serbia or Russia, Milatovic said he believes and acts in the context of Western values.

“With me, Montenegro will become an even more credible NATO partner than has been the case so far,” he stressed.

Milatovic said he believes that, following parliamentary elections, Montenegro will get “a strong political government that will be pro-European“ and that he, as president, with the help of the Montenegrin Government, will lead the country into the European Union (EU) within the next five years.