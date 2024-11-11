More and more cities and municipalities are granting Christmas bonuses to pensioners

Podijeli :

Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

More and more cities and municipalities throughout Croatia are making funds available for the payment of Christmas bonuses to pensioners.

The amounts of this one-off allowance vary depending on the material status of the pensioners. Furthermore, the determination of the amounts is an autonomous decision of the individual cities and municipalities.

For example, the Christmas bonus can range from €30 to €110, according to data recently collected from local authorities.

In 2023, the Istrian town of Umag paid the highest one-off Christmas bonus to pensioners in the amount of €600 to recipients with the lowest monthly pension benefit.

Some of the municipalities, cities and towns have decided to pay the Christmas bonus already at the end of November, and some will provide this benefit throughout December.