Mozemo party expresses concern about rise in murders of women

N1

The Mozemo Party issued a statement on Tuesday expressing concern over the rise in femicides over the past month and calling for an urgent response from all relevant authorities to prevent them.

The party pointed out that the fact that a significant number of femicide cases were committed by previously reported perpetrators indicates an insufficiently good system of prevention and sanctioning of gender-based violence.

Considering the fact that four women were murdered in Zagreb last month and that most of these murders have the characteristics of a new crime of femicide, the party’s coordinator and Mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomasevic, appealed to all institutions responsible for recognising, reporting and dealing with violence to prioritise these cases.

Tomasevic also called for mandatory reporting of any suspicion of violence and the imposition of appropriate penalties on perpetrators, including preventive measures, in order to prevent a recurrence and further escalation of violence as far as possible.