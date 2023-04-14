N1 learns: Telekom removed from most amendments to Report on Serbia

Podijeli :

N1 has learned from a source who participated in the negotiations that the state-owned telecommunications operator Telekom Serbia has been removed from most of the amendments to the European Parliament’s Report on Serbia in which it was mentioned, and in those in which it remains, the criticism of the company has been significantly toned down.

This is the result of the negotiations on the amendments to the European Parliament’s Report on Serbia. The same source said European Parliament Rapporteur for Serbia Vladimir Bilcik of the European People’s Party played the main role in “deleting” Telekom Serbia.

According to official reports, while the discussion on the amendments was ongoing, Bilcik met with the representatives of Telekom Serbia and Adria Media Group.

The political groups of the Socialists and Democrats, and of the Liberals are not happy with this outcome in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the source told N1.

“We will proceed similarly as the case of the report on Azerbaijan. When the discussion in the plenum begins, we will present new harsh amendments, because we believe that in the committee itself the Rapporteur used his powers to avoid and remove our objections,” said the source.