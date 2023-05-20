New Montenegrin president sworn in

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Montenegro's President-elect Jakov Milatovic was sworn in on Saturday at a ceremony attended by the leaders of most of the neighbouring countries, including Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

Also attending the inauguration ceremony were Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, BiH Presidency members Zeljka Cvijanović and Zeljko Komsic, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, and Albanian Prime Minister Bajram Begaj. In attendance was also Milo Djukanović from whom Milatovic has taken over the post.

In a pro-European speech, Milatovic said that he was assuming the office at a historic time, announcing that he would promote dialogue as a way to achieve a consensus and step up Montenegro’s integration with the EU.

“My mission is a Montenegro of equal chances for all citizens, where hard work and education are the main factors of success in life… I will be a factor of cohesion in the joint struggle for a better Montenegro. We all have a task to build democratic institutions,” he said.

Milatovic was elected for a five-year term in early April, when he convincingly defeated Djukanović in the second round of presidential elections.

Since the restoration of Montenegro’s independence on 21 May 2006, the post of president has been held by Filip Vujanovic, elected president in 2008 and 2013, and Djukanovic, who was elected in 2018.

Milatovic was Minister of Economic Development in the government led by Zdravko Krivokapic, the first government formed after the 2020 parliamentary elections, when Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists was defeated after 30 years in power.

After that government lost the majority support in the parliament, Milatovic formed the Europe Now Movement, a party which according to surveys enjoys the most voter support and is the likeliest winner of the next parliamentary election, set for 11 June.