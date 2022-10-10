Number of registered unemployed people drops 11 pct in September 2022

Share:







Source: Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

At the end of September, 105,796 unemployed persons were registered with the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ), which is 4,624 fewer than in the previous month and 13,298 fewer than in September 2021, the state employment bureau HZZ said on Monday.

The number of registered jobseekers fell on a monthly level after rising for two previous months. Their number decreased by 4.2% from August 2022 and by 11.2% from September 2021. The daily figures show that 107,584 persons are currently registered with the HZZ, with 18,842 vacancies available.