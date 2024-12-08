Ombudswoman: Citizens complain most about healthcare

Podijeli :

N1

Healthcare is one of the top three areas with the most complaints from citizens every year sent to the Ombudswoman, and there are usually over 400 complaints annually, and this number is expected to be roughly the same in 2024, Ombudswoman Tena Simonovic Einwalter estimates.

This year, complaints primarily concern the loss of mandatory health insurance.

“Among these are severely chronically ill patients, who have only discovered they have lost their health insurance when visiting the doctor or needing to pick up medication. We have also heard from numerous mothers who, having lost their health insurance, have also been deprived of maternity benefits, as well as from students studying abroad,” Simonovic Einwalter told Hina in an interview.

This is a consequence of a new obligation introduced last year, under which some of the citizens, including the elderly and infirm, must visit the Croatian Health Insurance Fund (HZZO) once every three months to avoid losing their mandatory health insurance.

As early as June 2023, the Ombudswoman asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of this obligation, which was introduced by amendments to the Health Care Act, but no response has yet been received.

The Ombudswoman points out that this year elderly people have faced a new issue: the HZZO refuses to reimburse transportation costs for medical treatment on the grounds that they are entitled to free train rides.

“This is a great pilot project that has brought many benefits to elderly people, but it has simultaneously created a significant problem for those who need to travel to another city for treatment. For some, the train simply isn’t an option to get to the doctor, either because of the schedule, or because the journey is unsuitable due to their health condition,” said Simonovic Einwalter.

Thus, while transportation is provided, it is inadequate for the users.

She highlighted the significant problem of the inaccessibility of palliative care. Oncology patients and their families face challenges in undergoing tests, procedures, and discussing diagnoses.

One of the problems facing patients is long waiting lists.

Changes to long waiting lists and the inaccessibility of healthcare are not happening quickly enough, warns Simonovic Einwalter.

She believes that the healthcare system in this regard does not meet citizens’ needs and makes them resort to the private healthcare sector. As a result, citizens end up paying twice for healthcare services. Many cannot afford to see a private doctor, she says.

“It is especially important to underscore that I use information which I collect from patient complaints later in my legislative activities, first in public consultations, and then in discussions in parliamentary committees,” explains the Ombudswoman.

For someone who has already had a bad experience, it can mean a lot to know that a change for the better has been made based on their complaint, so that the same thing will not happen to others. It also helps all those people who haven’t contacted us, but who are or might find themselves in that situation, she said.