Opposition: Tourism strategy ignores continental Croatia

Source: N1

The 2030 draft strategy for the development of sustainable tourism was commended on Thursday by MPs from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), while the opposition slammed the strategy, asking "where continental tourism had disappeared", especially tourist industry in the eastern region of Slavonia.

The 158-page strategy mentions Slavonia only twice, both times in the context of air pollution, which is scandalous, Most party MPs Nikola Grmoja and Marin Miletic said.

Damir Bajs (Independent) commented that coastal Croatia is mentioned a lot of times, but almost nothing is said about the interior of the country.

Minister: All regions are included

Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac stressed that the document refers to sustainable tourism for all regions, saying the interior of the country and all Croatian regions are included.

The largest investments are intended for the development of tourist trade in the interior in order to be able to develop year-round tourism, she said, noting that 2.2 billion kuna has been secured through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) for the development of tourist industry in the interior of the country and for health, cultural, active, sport tourism.

Opposition MPs warned of other problems in Croatia’s tourism sector, such as the shadow economy, and excessive levies.

Grey economy and foreign real estate owners

If you manage to solve the grey economy, you will be able to reduce taxes on the tourism sector, said Branko Grcic (centre-left SDP), who warned about the “enormous increase” in the number of foreign property owners who register their guests as relatives.

Marin Lerotic (IDS) assessed that Croatia has too many levies in this sector and that they are too high.

Minister Brnjac noted that five rounds of tax reforms were implemented over the past five years, which were positive for both the people and the economy.

The minister confirmed that the national action plan is being hammered out and is expected to be made public at the beginning of next year.

She underscored that digitisation and green transition are important segments covered by the Strategy and NRRP.

Commenting on the shortage of manpower which is not only a problem in tourism and is not specific to Croatia, Brnjac said that an analysis of the labour market is being prepared, adding that ten new educational programmes are being introduced.