PM: Croatia remains steadfast in its support to Ukraine

Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Croatia is neither neutral nor non-aligned as regards the war in Ukraine, it remains steadfast in support to Ukraine with its actions, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Zagreb on Monday, a day before the first parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform in the capital city.

Plenkovic, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, and the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuck, today opened the Ukrainian House in Zagreb.

The First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Zagreb “is a symbolic sign of Croatia’s comprehensive support to Ukraine, the victim of the Russian aggression,” Plenkovic said at the ceremony.

“If anybody can understand Ukraine, it is Croatia,” he said.

Croatia is neither neutral nor non-aligned in the circumstances of the war in Ukraine and by its actions Croatia will be on the right side of history and morality, meaning that it will remain steadfast in its support to Ukraine, the premier added.

The City of Zagreb provided the Ukrainian community with offices in downtown Zagreb for its centre, on 24 August, Ukraine’s Day of Independence.

During today’s official opening, Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said that citizens of Zagreb had wholeheartedly received Ukrainians and expressed a wish to meet them again in the centre “in the circumstances of peace”.

Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk thanked Croatia for its assistance and for co-organising the summit.