President to announce date of parliamentary elections on Friday

President Zoran Milanovic has said that he will announce the date for the parliamentary elections on Friday after parliament was dissolved on Thursday.

“I will inform you tomorrow when I return to Zagreb. I will announce it, let us go to the elections,” he told reporters on Thursday during a visit to the island of Dugi Otok.

“It was almost four years of thievery and dishonour,” Milanovic added, emphasising that the term of Andrej Plenkovic’s government “was “a bad time, a bad time that ended with a few violent gestures.”

The MPs had previously voted in favour of dissolving the 10th parliament. The president, who sets the date for the parliamentary elections by law, can do so at least 30 and at most 60 days after the dissolution of parliament.