Raspudic: Croatia must choose between Plenkovic’s and Milanovic’s ego

Independent Member of Parliament Nino Raspudic commented on current political issues in an interview with Masenka Vukadinovic on the morning talk show "Novi dan".

Raspudic addressed the fact that President Zoran Milanovic was not invited to the summit in Dubrovnik: “We are increasingly seeing the consequences of this deep-seated problem, namely the non-existent or very tense coexistence between the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic.

This has been affecting diplomacy and the military for years, and now we are witnessing foreign policy embarrassments. It is logical that where the prime minister is involved, the president should not be involved, and vice versa, but this is happening on Croatian soil. Out of courtesy, the President could have at least welcomed the meeting, and then the Prime Minister could have continued in a working format. When a president of a large country like Ukraine visits, it is strange that he does not meet with the President of the Republic.”

“What is Vucic doing at the summit?”

“In the end, Aleksandar Vucic was the star of the whole story, and his presence and appearance raise questions about the purpose of the summit. Who planned the summit in this form in the first place, and what is Vucic doing there? Is it a summit of south-east Europe and the countries that support Ukraine? Does this mean that Vucic’s Serbia supports Ukraine? On what basis is it concluded that today’s Serbia under Vucic belongs at such a summit?” Raspudic added.

He pointed out how absurd it is that Vucic was invited to this summit: “A particular problem is that Vucic comes to Dubrovnik, one of the symbolic places of suffering during the Homeland War, and dares to publicly correct Andrej Plenkovic when he talks about the 1991 aggression, and declares that Serbia sees it 100% differently.”

“Masochistic self-humiliation of Croatia”

“This masochistic self-humiliation of Croatia with Vucic — it is one thing to have good neighbourly relations, cooperation is necessary to a certain extent, but no one from Brussels can tell us that this is a different Vucic than before,” he added.

Raspudic also commented on the public reactions to Vucic’s arrival in Dubrovnik: “The loudest veterans’ organisations have said a lot about themselves by their silence and inaction. Most of them were bought and appeased by the HDZ a long time ago. They are very loud when it comes to day-to-day political disputes, but they are silent on issues like this. They have that on their conscience.”

“Plenkovic’s and Milanovic’s egos”

Raspudic addressed solidarity with Ukraine and the HDZ’s accusations of supporting Russia:

“The talk about Russian players in Croatia is disgusting, especially when it comes from the HDZ party — the same HDZ that invited Vladimir Putin to Croatia just a few weeks before the Russian aggression against Ukraine. That was six years after the annexation of Crimea by Russia. Four years after the annexation, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, their presidential candidate, embraced Putin, and just a few days before the aggression, Gordan Grlic-Radman spoke about Lavrov’s warm, poetic soul. They are the last people who should call someone a Russian player.”

“We have been cleverly put in a situation where we will soon have to choose in parliament between Plenkovic’s ego and Milanovic’s ego, and both are to blame. The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister must consult the President on these issues, and the President must keep an eye on what is happening. He certainly had enough time to react earlier, also in Washington, instead of waiting for a campaign and a favourable moment to present himself as a defender of the Croatian people who will not die for the globalists on the eastern front,” Raspudic commented on the discussion about sending Croatian soldiers to a NATO mission.