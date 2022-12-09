Relocating Ukrainian refugees from hotel in north Croatia postponed

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The authorities of Koprivnica-Krizevci County and the civil protection representatives met on Friday to discuss the issue of Ukrainian refugees temporarily settled in the "Picok" hotel in the town of Djurdjevac and to reassure those refugees about their status.

They concluded that the refugees could remain in the hotel for some time. However, they also underscored that their stay in the hotel could not be permanent.

The issue of resettling those Ukrainians from the hotel has become topical recently. Some refugees have expressed opposition to being moved from Koprivnica, explaining that they have already found employment in Djurdjevac and that their children are also attending school in that town.

Today’s meeting concluded that it would be unacceptable to resettle the employed Ukrainians and those with children in local schools to another city.

It was also concluded that each case would be individually addressed.

Owners of local empty properties were also called to lease their property to provide accommodation to Ukrainians who have found refuge in Croatia.

Currently, 70 refugees, including 27 children, are staying in the Picok hotel.