Serbia: N1 and Nova S air statement instead of programming

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The N1 and Nova S TV stations in Serbia replaced their regular programming with the words DARKNESS IN SERBIA WITHOUT FREE MEDIA on a black screen at midnight on December 6.

The two stations, both part of United Media, put up the same statement on their social network profiles. They did not provide an explanation for the move.

Serbian opposition MPs show support

Several Serbian opposition MPs lent their support to N1 and Nova S by raising signs saying “Darkness in Serbia without free media” at the opening of a session of parliament in Belgrade.

The MPs raised the signs as TV camera crews and photographers were entering the hall. The signs were raised by MPs from the United MP group, People’s Party, Democratic Party, Moramo-Zajedno and Green-Left Club.

Ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) MP parliamentary club chief Milenko Jovanov refused to speak, demanding that chairwoman Elvira Kovac provide conditions to continue the session. Kovac called on the opposition MPs to put down the signs, saying that the message of support was conveyed. “You were obviously waiting for the media, you’ve finished with your performance, everyone saw it, I think that’s enough,” she said.