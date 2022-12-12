Serbia’s inflation rate in November 2022 reaches 15.1 pct

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels

Serbia's inflation rate in November 2022 was 15.1 percent year-on-year, the country's statistics bureau RZS said on Monday.

It said that food prices rose by 23.5 percent over the past year, with the prices of some foods such as milk, cheese, and eggs increasing by as much as 43 percent.

The RZS said that solid fuel prices rose by 49.4 percent from November 2021 to November 2022 while electricity, natural gas and other fuel prices rose by 19.7 percent.

Housing rental prices rose by 30.1 percent. Vehicle maintenance costs rose by 14.8 percent and vehicle fuels by 17.1 percent.